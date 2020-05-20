Jonathan Van Ness Stuns in a Tulle Christian Siriano Gown While in Quarantine

Jonathan Van Ness isn’t letting quarantine stop him from dressing up!

To promote his podcast Getting Curious, the 33-year-old wore an incredible purple ball gown in a video he posted to his Instagram feed on Wednesday, May 20.

See How the Stars Do At-Home Style During the Coronavirus Outbreak

“On this week’s episode of Getting Curious, I’m wearing and interviewing Christian Siriano,” he says in the clip. “Where I ask him, ‘How did you become so f–king fierce?’”

The lovely tulle number features a plunging neckline and ruffled tier skirt that moves beautifully when the Queen Eye star struts his stuff.

Siriano chimed in in the comments writing, “💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎 love you,” while Tess Holliday was a fan of the dress. “Love this color on youuuuuuu,” she wrote. No kidding! This lilac hue is totally his shade.

From Brittany Snow to Ryan Reynolds, See Stars Wearing Social Distancing-Approved Clothing

Van Ness isn’t the only star to rock a ball gown during the coronavirus quarantine. On Wednesday, April 29, Busy Philipps shared a picture of herself in a pink dress with a thigh-high slit. To accessorize the number in true coronavirus-fashion, she wore sunglasses, a striped mask and latex gloves. “When you go pick up takeout nachos after 48 days, you must dress for the occasion,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

During the podcast interview, Siriano and Van Ness spoke about how inclusive the designer has been from the very start of his career, being one of the first to create looks for all types of people.

“It’s such a funny thing to think about all the years later, just doing things that I like to do became these iconic moments,” the former Project Runway contestant explained. “You know, people are always like ‘you celebrate all these curvy women,’ and I’m like ‘well who’s not dressing Oprah?’ I’m like, ‘what are you talking about?’ I didn’t think that wasn’t the right thing. I always thought that was funny but also worked out in the end.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)