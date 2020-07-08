Whitney Port Tells Us How She's Making Fashion Fun With Her Latest Collab

Sign Us up! Whitney Port teamed up with Rent the Runway for an eco-friendly capsule collection calledLove, Whit — and it’s available starting today!

The Hills star spoke with Us about the collaboration and why sustainable fashion is so important to her, while also discussing the significance behind the partnership.

“My number one goal was to provide pieces for women where they were able to express their personality through them,” she says. How exactly did she do that? She created items that women would want to wear for major moments in their lives without feeling like they had to invest in that one special thing.

“I wanted my pieces to be special and not pressure women to be like, ‘oh my gosh, this is the statement piece I have to spend so much money on,’” she explains. “It just takes that thought and that stress out of it when you know you can just keep on rotating. It actually makes fashion really fun.”

She married her street style inspiration with a practical understanding of what women actually want to wear and came up with this 19-piece collection featuring items like a cute peasant blouses, a sleek jumpsuits and a sharp blazer, which is a favorite of Port’s. “I wanted to think about how I could make fashion more accessible,” she says. “So a lot of the pieces are meant to be styled really easily so there’s not a lot of thought that goes into it.”

There’s more to the collection than easy-to-style options. With the fashion industry being a major world polluter, Port says she has a personal responsibility to help it improve. So, a third of the clothes are made from recycled fabrics and sustainable cotton from the global non-profit, Better Cotton Initiative. “This is really the way that I feel like I’m able to give back, is through my career.

As if that weren’t enough, there’s also a charitable aspect to the launch. For every new customer that signs up for a Two-Swap Membership using the designer’s redemption code “WHITNEY” through 2020, the company will donate $10 to Until We Do It. This organization helps mobilize care for vulnerable populations that have been overlooked in times of crisis. For instance, they donated 50 million masks to communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s important to make sure that we’re doing our part with this movement as well,” says Port. “Not only the environment.”

