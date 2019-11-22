Celebrity style isn’t limited to pieces that simply look good on camera. Big-names like Rihanna, Issa Rae, RuPaul and Natalie Portman are no strangers to using fashion as a way to make a political statement in support of causes they care about!

While it’s no secret that celebrities have been making political statements through fashion for, well, as long as we can remember, more and more stars are speaking out in support of movements, organizations, campaigns and ideals.

Some buzzy looks of the past include a mix of subtle and bold fashions. Jennifer Grey donned a homemade T-shirt at the Women’s Solidarity March in 2017 that certainly drew attention to her clever twist on a line from Dirty Dancing. Padma Lakshmi, on the other hand, took a delicate approach by attaching a blue ribbon to her J. Mendel dress at the 2018 Emmy Awards in support of the ACLU.

For the Spring 2017 Dior Fashion Show, the renowned French designer unveiled a white T-shirt that read “We Should All Be Feminists,” inspired by Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s 2014 essay. Since its initial runway debut, the luxury top has been worn by Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Chiara Ferragni, A$AP Rocky — and more.

Jane Fonda also made her mark when she revealed that the last item of clothing she’ll ever buy is the red coat she’s been wearing consistently to protest in support of climate change. The Grace and Frankie star wears it on Fire Drill Fridays (a phrase inspired by 16-year-old Greta Thunbeng’s “Our House Is On Fire”) in Washington, D.C.

From DIY outfits to Dior T-shirts, keep scrolling to see how celebrities make a political statement through fashion!