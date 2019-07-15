Whitney Port Can’t Stop Talking About These Blue Light Blocking Glasses





Anyone reading this is looking at a screen right now. That means we’re all feeling the negative effects of blue light in one way or another. But it’s not like we can just eliminate blue light from our lives – not unless we want to run off and seclude ourselves in the deep woods until the end of time. So what can we do?

We may not be able to eliminate blue light, but we can certainly do our best to not let it bother us! That’s why we’re grabbing a pair of these TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses, which are openly loved by Whitney Port, who uploaded photos of herself wearing them to her Instagram stories! Their classic design is suitable for any face shape, and with no icky yellow tinting, these may be the cutest glasses we’ll ever own!

See it: Get the TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses (originally up to $20) starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of update, June 17, 2019, but are subject to change.

No one will think twice when we’re wearing these fashionable glasses, unless they’re thinking, “Where do I get a pair?” Over 1,000 shoppers so far are gushing about how these glasses have lessened the frequency of their headaches and relaxed their red eyes. They’re calling it a must-have for anyone who sits behind a screen all day, which is practically all of us! Even if we’re just checking our phone from time to time, that counts too.

Blue light exposure may cause eye strain and fatigue, as well as blurred vision, permanent eye damage, poor quality of sleep and, as we mentioned earlier, headaches. Not so fun. No matter how much we dim the brightness on our computer, television or phone screen, these problems still persist. That’s why we need these blue light-filtering glasses.

The lenses of these glasses are non-polarized, so they protect our eyes, but shouldn’t distort what we’re seeing on our screen. They also claim to block ultraviolet radiation, all while adding a stylish accent to any outfit. Want to learn more about just how these lenses work? The glasses come with a blue light test kit so we can see and compare for ourselves!

See it: Get the TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses (originally up to $20) starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of update, June 17, 2019, but are subject to change.

The plastic frame of these glasses is lightweight, claiming to cause little to no friction against our face, ears and nose. They’re still made to be sturdy, though, with stable metal hinges. The frames come in seven different colors, many of which are translucent for an even more stylish effect!

For the most traditional choice, Black is the way to go. If we prefer no pigment at all, the modern Transparent “shade” is our go-to, as it’s clear all around. For colorful yet translucent shades, we should check out Frosted Green or Clear Pink. Dark Blue Gradient Pink features an ombre-like effect, fading from dark to light. For the biggest pops, we should check out the boldly-patterned Leopard or the bright and vivid Frosted Red!

We wish we owned these glasses back in the day so we could’ve taught our parents a thing or two when they told us to “stop spending so much time on the computer.” Now we can spend as much time on it as we want! The outside world is boring, anyway. Plus, has anyone seen how bright the sun is?

See it: Get the TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses (originally up to $20) starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of update, June 17, 2019, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from TIJN here and other sunglasses and eyewear accessories available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!