Madison Beer appears to be throwing some not-so-subtle shade at Scooter Braun.

Beer, 24, released the track “King of Everything” on her Silence Between Songs album on Friday, September 15, and fans are convinced the song is about her former music manager.

“Baby, you’re the king of everything / And right now you’re thе man / But no one gives a damn,” Beer sings on the song’s chorus. “When thе rain comes pourin’ down / To wash away your crown / You’re the king of nothin’ now.”

The singer addressed the fan speculation with a TikTok video following the song’s release.

“Who is king of everything about?” the text overlay read. Beer chose a popular TikTok sound for the clip, mouthing, “Oh my goodness, I love this question. Um … I think …”

Hailey Bieber added fuel to the Braun fire by weighing in.

“Wellll IIIII THINKKK…. ✨” Bieber commented. One fan replied, “OH ITS DEF SCOOTER.”

Another social media user added, “Not this stirring the pot even more.”

Her “King of Everything” song release comes weeks after Braun made headlines for parting ways with some of his most famous clients — including Justin Bieber. However, it appears Braun is still on good terms with the stars he used to manage.

“There’s no bad blood,” a source told Us Weekly last month. “Scooter created Justin for who he is. It’s just a time and place to move on.”

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato were among other musicians who’ve since split with the music manager Braun, for his part, appeared to weigh in on the news taking to X (formerly) Twitter with a statement.

“Breaking news … I’m no longer managing myself,” he joked on August 22.

Beer kicked off her music career in 2013 with her first solo single, “Melodies.” At the time, she was managed by Braun, 42, They parted ways before Beer dropped her debut album, Life Support, in 2021.

Beer subsequently reflected on her time with Braun, revealing there was a “false narrative” surrounding her career. She claimed there was a, “Oh you don’t have a say, you don’t know what you’re talking about, little girl,” narrative while working with music mogul.

“I hold value and if you can’t see it and don’t want me to have a voice, I am out,” Beer told The Forty-Five in February 2021. “There are times where I haven’t felt heard, and I think ‘I won’t back down,’ I don’t care how big and scary you are, if you’re the head of a label, or a president … I will not be demeaned.”

Beer noted that it’s “taken me years of abuse and trauma and being bullied and told I wasn’t good enough for my entire life” to be able to speak out.