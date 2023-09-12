Scooter Braun is thinking about new beginnings after parting ways with some of his most famous clients, including Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato.

“Your new life is going to cost you your old one,” read a quote shared by Braun, 42, via Instagram on Tuesday, September 12. “It’s going to cost you your comfort zone and your sense of direction. It’s going to cost you your relationships and friends. It’s going to cost you being liked and understood. It doesn’t matter.”

The passage continued: “The people who are meant for you are going to meet you on the other side. You’re going to build a new comfort zone around the things that actually move you forward. Instead of being liked, you’re going to be loved. Instead of being understood, you’re going to be seen. All you’re going to lose is what was built for a person you no longer are.”

In his accompanying caption, Braun thanked the quote’s author, Brianna Wiest, for her “perfect words.” (Wiest, 30, is the author of books including 101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think and The Mountain Is You.)

Braun’s post didn’t mention the recent client exodus that made headlines, but some fans couldn’t help but wonder whether the post was an indirect reference to the situation. Last month, several of Braun’s longtime management clients — including Bieber, who Braun discovered — decided to part ways with him.

While the moves sparked plenty of speculation online, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Braun is still on good terms with his former clients. “There’s no bad blood,” the source said of the relationship between Braun and Bieber, 29. “Scooter created Justin for who he is. It’s just a time and place to move on.”

Another source told Us that Ariana Grande had also decided to leave Braun after working with him for 10 years. Meanwhile, Lovato, 31, walked away from Braun’s SB Projects last month after signing with the company in May 2019. Her decision to leave was allegedly a “mutual and amicable” choice, according to Variety.

Braun, for his part, weighed in on the string of departures via Twitter, joking, “Breaking news … I’m no longer managing myself.”

While Braun seems to be pursuing a different career path, he’s not leaving the music business behind entirely. He is currently the CEO of Hybe America, the U.S. branch of Hybe Corporation, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment. The company is best known for breaking the careers of K-pop superstars BTS and Tomorrow X Together.