Kelly Ripa might be ditching her blonde hair in the near future.
Ripa, 53, opened up about growing gray strands during a Wednesday, April 24, episode of Live! With Kelly and Mark. “I got my hair colored last night and I cannot tell you how long it takes now to cover my gray hair,” she told the audience, noting that husband and cohost Mark Consuelos even wondered if she was almost “done” during the process.
“It takes hours and hours,” Ripa said, swearing she “still” sees silver hairs the next day. “My hair wants to be gray. It just wants to be gray.”
Consuelos, 53, then asked Ripa if she’s ready to say goodbye to her platinum blonde locks and embrace a new tone.
“I would do it,” she answered. “It’s almost translucent in its quality, which I think is weird. It’s almost like colorless hair,” she explained, noting that it’s not a “silver” or “pretty white” color, causing Consuelos to suggest that Ripa “keep” her blonde tresses for the time being.
Ripa previously opened up about aging and experiencing “loose skin,” during a January episode of her “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast with guest Demi Moore.
“I try never to turn around and look in the mirror — ever — If I’m naked,” Ripa admitted to Moore, 61. “I’m like, ‘Is that a dunked teabag?’” she quipped.
Moore reassured Ripa that she’s in great shape. The women joked that the next time they hang out, they’ll have “naked time” to complement each other’s figures.
When she’s not busy filming her morning show or recording podcasts, Ripa can be seen rocking the red carpet in glamorous gowns. In March, she stunned in a Jason Wu gown while attending the 2024 Oscars. The sheer design featured a cowl neck, thin straps, thigh-high slit and elegant train. She elevated the look with soft makeup, a diamond necklace and old Hollywood curls.