Fashionably enduring! When it comes to style, Kelly Ripa keeps her wardrobe classic.

The TV personality’s closet is filled with timeless pieces that can be worn in any year. Whether she’s on air or on the red carpet, Ripa has been known to make an elegant but effortless statement.

Viewers are most familiar with her work attire, which includes floral blouses, colorful blazers, polka dot dresses and tailored pants. The All My Children alum has been a part of the Live family since 2001, taking over with Regis Philbin following Kathie Lee Gifford’s exit. In 2017, Ryan Seacrest joined her and the show was renamed, Live With Kelly and Ryan.

In February 2023, Seacrest announced his exit after nearly six years and revealed that Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, who had been filling in as guest cohost at times, will be her new coanchor. (Ripa and Consuelos previously worked together on All My Children in the ‘90s. After falling in love on the set, the twosome eloped in 1996 and went on to welcome three children: Michael, born in 1997, Lola, born in 2001, and Joaquin, born in 2003.)

In addition to slaying on TV, Ripa turns heads at A-list events. One of her most memorable looks came at the 92nd annual Academy Awards in February 2020. That night, the Live Wire author looked regal in a billowing black gown by Christian Siriano. The floor-length number featured an off-the-shoulder construction with protruding fabric at the bodice. The dress was finished with a layered skirt.

A few months prior, she shined at the 13th annual CNN Heroes celebration. Ripa showed off her legs in a sparkly black mini dress by Balmain. She paired the frock with round-toe pumps that were equipped with a block heel. The Hope & Faith alum wore her signature blonde locks in loose curls.

For the 2019 Oscars, Ripa looked like Cinderella, tapping Siriano again for the soirée. The dazzling gray number included a halter neckline and was covered with tiny black flowers.

The New Jersey native also wore the label to the 2018 ceremony. The dramatic black garment was made with a strapless silhouette and an eye-catching open back. When Ripa turned around on the carpet, she revealed a massive bow with pink, green and navy blue cascading fabric.

Keep scrolling to see Ripa’s best style moments of all time: