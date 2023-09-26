What started as a sweet conversation between Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa got a little steamy while on the set of Live With Kelly and Mark.

On Tuesday, September 26, the couple, who have been married for 27 years, were discussing the newest Max dating show Naked Attraction.The series tests its contestants on whether or not romantic partners are compatible based on their naked bodies — which led Ripa, 52, to ask her husband if that would have worked for them as a couple.

“I start here. That’s where I fell in love with you,” Consuelos, 52, said while motioning toward his wife’s face. “Then you start glancing at things. Nice shoes.”

Ripa then wanted to time travel “28 years” ago when they first began their romance and back when “gravity had not had its full effect.” She asked Consuelos if seeing her “feet, ankles, knees revealed, thighs revealed, private parts revealed” would ultimately change his answer. Consuelos, for his part, admitted he was “still in” after seeing her bare it all.

“I love all of it,” he replied. Ripa, however, still questioned her husband.,

“Even the parts that aren’t really apparent? Even the parts that don’t really jump out at you?” she asked, while referring to the upper part of her body. Consuelos teased, “They were apparent.”

After getting grilled by his wife, Consuelos returned the favor and asked Ripa the same question. While Ripa confirmed she was also “100 percent in,” Consuelos asked if she was including his feet in her decision.

“You know what, I may not have gotten past the feet. The feet may have eliminated you,” Ripa quipped. “What a gift I would’ve given up, because [you have] so many other gifts, but the feet are hard to look past.”

This isn’t the first time Consuelos and Ripa’s flirty banter took a turn into NSFW territory. Earlier this year, the pair shared they like to prank their three children — sons Michael, 25, Joaquin, 20, and daughter Lola, 21 — by making out in front of them.

“We make them think we’re Frenching, because it disgusts them,” Ripa shared in May. While she clarified that the twosome “never [actually] French [kiss]” in front of their kids, Consuelos added that the couple likes to “fake” the passionate kiss just for laughs.

Before Consuelos took over as host for Ryan Seacrest, the actor filled in as a guest host in January. In the episode, he and Ripa recalled having to set boundaries with Lola, who moved back home at the time, since she would not knock before entering their bedroom.

“I said, ‘Lola, I don’t want you to take this the wrong way, I’m very excited that you are home. We missed you. You are the heart of this family. You’re so funny and you’re just fantastic — but you gotta knock,’” Consuelos said, while Ripa pointed out: “Because at this point, anything you walk in on is your problem.”