Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ latest NSFW confession may not be about their own love life — but it will leave fans roaring with laughter.

The Live With Kelly and Mark cohosts, who have been married since 1996, recalled the “best” part of their recent trip to Greece on the Wednesday, July 5, episode of the ABC show.

Ripa, 52, told the Live audience on Wednesday that she and the Riverdale alum, also 52, “stumbled accidentally upon a nude beach” while hiking on an island during their recent Grecian getaway. “And I don’t mean a topless beach, I mean all nude, total nudity,” she emphasized. “And it’s always guys and it’s always … the wrong guys.”

While Consuelos spotted one nude beachgoer “literally doing a conference call naked,” Ripa quipped that the crowd was very sunburnt. “A lot of burnt franks and beans,” she joked, noting that she opted to avert her eyes.

“Mark thought he saw somebody he knew on the beach,” Ripa recalled. “He goes, ‘Hey I think I saw so-and-so’ — I don’t want to blow up his spot — He goes, ‘Am I right?’ I’m like, ‘I’m not turning around.’”

Consuelos and Ripa — who also spent time with their 22-year-old daughter, Lola, and her friends during their time in Greece — began hosting Live together in April after Ryan Seacrest’s departure. While Consuelos had appeared on the show over the years, it wasn’t until April 17 that he officially took over cohosting duties alongside his wife. (Consuelos and Ripa are also the parents of sons Michael, 26, and Joaquin, 20.)

“Kelly and I have always [felt] the most [at] ease when we’re together and I feel so lucky we get to do that daily,” he exclusively told Us Weekly after their first live show together. Ripa, for her part, “had no concerns about how well he was going to do and he really proved me right,” she gushed to Us. “I’m so proud of him, but I was never worried.”

In fact, the only ones who do need to stress are Ripa and Consuelos’ three adult children — because their parents are known for their on-air sex confessions.

Of all the All My Children alums‘ candid admissions over the years, one of the most blush-worthy was during a 2019 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, when Ripa and Consuelos’ revealed that Lola walked in on them having sex — on her 18th birthday.

“‘Thanks for ruining my birthday. And thanks for ruining my life. I used to see in color, and now everything is gray!’” Ripa and Consuelos recalled of Lola’s reaction. Though Lola told her parents they were “disgusting” and needed to “chill,” the awkward encounter wasn’t a one-time deal, the ABC personalities shared. After Lola and her parents debriefed Michael and Joaquin on the embarrassing situation, the boys chimed in to share the times they also walked in on their parents getting hot and heavy.