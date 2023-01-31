Setting some boundaries. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had to tell their 21-year-old daughter, Lola, that entering their room unannounced could lead to some awkward situations.

The Riverdale star, 51, joined his wife as a guest co-host on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday, January 30, and explained that Lola has moved back into their New York City apartment. She’s their only child at home as son Michael, 25, has moved out and Joaquin, 19, is attending the University of Michigan.

“She’s so excited to be living with us again because it’s her last semester in college,” Consuelos, 51, explained. “She’s not going to go back to her apartment, she’s staying with us. And you know what she does now? The door’s closed in our bedroom, no knock, she just walks in and says, ‘Hey girls!'”

Ripa, 52, chimed in: “Yeah, that’s what she says. She comes in every night and goes, ‘Hey ladies!'”

The All My Children alums had to warn their daughter that she might eventually walk in on her parents having some sexy time.

“I said, ‘Lola, I don’t want you to take this the wrong way, I’m very excited that you are home. We missed you. You are the heart of this family. You’re so funny and you’re just fantastic — but you gotta knock,'” Consuelos recalled.

“Because at this point, anything you walk in on is your problem,” Ripa pointed out.

“Your fault! Don’t you think she’s been traumatized enough by walking in before?” the Spain native quipped. “Well, be warned Lola Conseulos. Cause this week’s freaky week, isn’t it? Yeah, this is Jan. 30. We’re going to get freaky this week!”

Ripa laughed and asked, “Why this week? Is this historically freaky week?”

Her husband declared, “It is now.”

The couple, who married in 1996, often openly discuss their sex life. However, Ripa shocked even her pal Andy Cohen when she revealed that she’d done the deed in his house. In a September 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the host, 54, played a game called “Have You Schtupped There” with the Hope & Faith alum. She answered yes or no as the Superficial author listed various places she and Consuelos have had sex.

The duo have kept it PG in department store dressing rooms and on the set of Live With Kelly and Ryan, but Ripa revealed that they’d had gotten busy in a public bathroom, on a boat and on the set of All My Children. When Cohen asked if the pair ever got it on in his house, Ripa confirmed that they had, clarifying that it happened in his vacation rental in Fire Island, New York.

“That was a day trip!” the Bravo producer exclaimed. Ripa quipped, “I figured I wasn’t desecrating anything that you own.”