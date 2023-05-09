A TMI moment. Mark Consuelos got his wife, Kelly Ripa, to cry from laughter on air — and for the most hilarious reason.The Riverdale alum, 52, showed off footage of his recent trip to Campobasso, Italy, on the Tuesday, May 9, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. While taking a tour of the soccer stadium Stadio Nuovo Romagnoli, Consuelos injured his leg while shooting goals on the field. In footage of his treatment from a physiotherapist, the actor’s crotch was pixelated, leaving Ripa wiping her eyes with a tissue.

“Are you crying?” the former All My Children star asked Ripa, to which she responded, “No, I’m laughing because [of] the pixelation of your crotch.”

Perhaps what Ripa found funnier than her husband’s lower body censorship was how he signed autographs and took pictures with the stadium’s staff while chilling in his underwear. “I love the fact that the doctor brought his whole family in,” she said of the physiotherapist bringing his wife, kids and dog into the treatment room for a group photo.

Following the hilarious footage, Consuelos shared more details about his injury. “What happened is I am so old — I haven’t kicked a soccer ball in so long. When I kicked it, I felt something pull slash tear. I’m like, ‘Oh, this is not good,’” he explained during the ABC talk show, noting that staff members assisted him upon noticing he had developed a limp.

Consuelos continued: “They were so sweet. They were such a great time. It meant so much to the city of Campobasso.”

The couple — who share kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20 — became co-owners of the soccer team Campobasso 1919 in November 2022. “We fell in love with the club’s rich history and their underdog story. After being so close to losing the sport they loved, we are proud to be part of Campobasso’s journey,” the two captioned identical Instagram posts of themselves sporting the club’s jersey at the time.

Consuelos shared more footage from his Italy trip via his Instagram, including him hanging out with the team and its fans, as well as a video of the kick that caused him to hurt his leg.

The Cop Out actor joined Ripa as her Live cohost on April 17, two months after Ryan Seacrest announced his departure from the series. “This show today truly felt like home,” Consuelos exclusively told Us Weekly of his hosting debut. “I always feel at home with Kelly but [working] together this morning just felt so right.”

He added: “Kelly and I have always [felt] the most [at] ease when we’re together and I feel so lucky we get to do that daily.”

Ripa, for her part, told Us later that month that she felt “so proud” of her husband, noting that she was “never worried” about him following in Seacrest’s footsteps.

“The thing I love about Mark is how funny he is,” she gushed. “The advice I gave him was to just keep being yourself, enjoy every moment and be present. He took it from there.”