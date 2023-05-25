Having fun with it! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos revealed they don’t like to get too intimate in front of their three children — but will pull a few pranks to make them uncomfortable.

“We make them think we’re frenching, because it disgusts them,” Ripa, 52, said on the Thursday, May 25, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. While she clarified that the twosome “never [actually] French” in front of their kids, Consuelos, 52, added that the couple like to “fake” the passionate kiss just for laughs.

The pair’s comments came during a conversation about “romance languages” where the All My Children alums — who share sons Michael, 25, Joaquin, 20, and daughter Lola, 21 — opened up about their love for smooching.

“The Europeans — we’re both from that descent,” Consuelos explained. “There’s the French kiss – one of my favorites. One of our kids’ favorites when we’re doing it. They love that.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The lovebirds — who tied the knot in 1996 — have never shied away from discussing their NSFW love life. When their daughter moved back into their home earlier this year, Consuelos and Ripa shared that they had to set some boundaries.

“[Lola] is so excited to be living with us again because it’s her last semester in college,” The Spain native, who was guest hosting Live at the time, said in January. “She’s not going to go back to her apartment, she’s staying with us. And you know what she does now? The door’s closed in our bedroom, no knock, she just walks in and says, ‘Hey girls!'” (Consuelos joined the ABC talk show permanently in April.)

The Riverdale star and Live Wire author shared that they had to sit their daughter down and warn her that they do not have an open-door policy. “I said, ‘Lola, I don’t want you to take this the wrong way, I’m very excited that you are home. We missed you. You are the heart of this family. You’re so funny and you’re just fantastic — but you gotta knock,'” Consuelos continued, while his wife pointed out: “Because at this point, anything you walk in on is your problem.”

When explaining how they keep their sex life so healthy, Ripa revealed on the “Quarantined with Bruce” SiriusXM radio show in April 2020 that she and Consuelos got lucky.

“We found each other at the right time in our lives, we were really young,” the talk show host said. “We learned each other well. And with that comes a certain level of comfort and confidence and experimentation. We have fun. We enjoy [each other].”

When the happy couple celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary earlier this month, Ripa took to social media to gush over her hubby — and share a glimpse of what it looks like when they actually make out.

“Love of my life,” Ripa wrote over a PDA-packed photo of the twosome kissing via her Instagram Story at the time. She also shared a series of images of her and her beau through the years.

“7 years … in 27 seconds! Happy Anniversary to my beloved @Instasuelos. #TimeFlies,” she captioned the sweet slideshow.