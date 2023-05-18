Celebrating a milestone! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ daughter, Lola, is officially a college graduate.

The couple took to social media on Wednesday, May 17, to document their child’s big day at New York University. “Lola Gets! 🎓” Ripa, 52, captioned an Instagram video with various clips of her 21-year-old daughter. She continued to celebrate her daughter’s feat in the caption, writing, “#HappyGraduation and congrats @theyoungestyung … we are so proud of you 👏 👩‍🎓 🎉.”

Consuelos, 52, for his part, uploaded the same visual montage, writing, “Congratulations Lola!!! We love you!!”

The Live With Kelly and Mark cohosts’ son Michael, 25, was all in attendance and posed for several photos with his family. The pair also share son Joaquin, 20, who was seemingly absent from the festivities as he attends the University of Michigan.

Ripa and Consuelos, who tied the knot in 1996, have been candid over the years about watching their children grow up.

“We blinked, unfortunately, and now they are grown adults,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight in September 2021. “I think that’s really the worst part is that we didn’t slow down in real time to appreciate that aspect of them when they were small, because we were so busy protecting them and making sure they were turning into good people and getting things done on time.”

Ripa went on to joke that there was one reason she liked having an “empty nest” at home. “I will say the best part is there’s no laundry in our house,” she added. “There’s no dishes. There’s like, nothing! Nothing! There’s nothing.”

The duo, however, have since shifted their focus from home to work. The former soap actress, who has been hosting Live since 2001, confirmed in February that her husband would be her new cohost following Ryan Seacrest‘s exit.

“We figured that since we started our careers together, we might as well finish them together,” the twosome, who appeared on All My Children, Hope and Faith and Riverdale together, exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “We figured the idea ‘what could possibly go wrong?’ is something we’d definitely like to explore. Now, we have the chance.”

After hosting his first episode, the former Alpha House star opened up about adjusting to his new job.

“This show today truly felt like home. I always feel at home with Kelly but [working] together this morning just felt so right,” Consuelos told Us in April. “Kelly and I have always [felt] the most [at] ease when we’re together and I feel so lucky we get to do that daily.”

The New Jersey native, meanwhile, applauded Consuelos for his hard work. “He’s a natural and I have a good feeling this is going to be great for a while,” she added. “I look forward to a long TV partnership with him.”