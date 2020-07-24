Too hot to handle! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos do not hold back when it comes to sharing their relationship on social media. Whether they are defending each other in the presence of trolls or keeping things spicy via a little internet flirting, the couple have more than two decades of marriage under their belts for a reason.

The former All My Children costars, who tied the knot in May 1996, have long been open about the ins and outs of their romance, but social media gave them a new outlet to share their sexy partnership with the world.

“We like each other, so that helps!” Ripa exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2018.

The feeling is mutual for Consuelos. “I’m crazy about her,” the actor revealed to Us in January 2019. “She’s an extremely patient and a tolerant woman, and I think that’s the true secret to our marriage.”

The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost noted in April 2020 that they got to know one another and never turned back. “I think we found each other at the right time in our lives. We were really young, not that that’s the right time. We were really pliable to each other,” she explained on Radio Andy’s Quarantined With Bruce show. “We really learned each other well. With that comes a certain level of comfort and confidence and experimentation and just fun.”

Consuelos replied: “I think you check off all the boxes for me.”

While fans adore their public displays of affection, the duo’s children — son Michael, daughter Lola and son Joaquin — are not as on board with their lovey-dovey ways. “My daughter and my older son, if there’s PDA, they are disgusted. And by PDA I don’t mean … We’re not making out, but if there’s PDA, like, if Mark gives me a kiss, they’re like, ‘Ugh, ugh!’” Ripa told Us in November 2018. “I mean, really, that’s the reaction. They’re disgusted!”

At the time, Joaquin still thought the moments between his parents were “nice,” but the Hope & Faith alum sensed a shift in the near future. “They haven’t ruined him yet, the other two, but I know it’s coming,” she teased. “I’ve got, like, a year left and then he’ll be like, ‘Ew!’”

Scroll down to revisit Ripa and Consuelos’ social media flirting!