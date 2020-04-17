Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Reveal the Secret to Their Healthy Sex Life

Still so in love! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dished on their healthy sex life during a candid chat with Andy Cohen and Bruce Bozzi.

“I think we found each other at the right time in our lives. We were really young, not that that’s the right time. We were really pliable to each other,” the 49-year-old Live with Kelly and Ryan host said on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy’s Quarantined with Bruce on Friday, April 17. “We really learned each other well. With that comes a certain level of comfort and confidence and experimentation and just fun.”

Consuelos, 49, added, “I think you check off all the boxes for me.”

The former soap opera stars tied the knot in 1996 after meeting on the set of All My Children. The couple share three kids: Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17. Earlier this week, Ripa told cohost Ryan Seacrest that thing were tense in their home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Look, I’m not going to lie, OK? I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I’m currently not speaking to two of my three kids right now,” the Hope & Faith alum said on the Wednesday, April 15, episode of Live. “I’m not talking to two of them because … just because, we’re all in the same boat together, right? Like, I haven’t gotten to hug my parents … I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents. And my kids, like, won’t hug me. And I’m like, ‘Guys we’ve all been in lockdown together. We’re fine. You can give me a hug. It’s fine.’”

Ripa then got visibly emotional.

“Anyway, I’m sorry,” she said. “I don’t know why I’m crying. Maybe I’m just going to get my period, who knows? Sorry … Sorry, did I shout that? Did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, I didn’t mean to do that.”

Ripa often opens about her family life on the long-running daytime talk show. Last year, she even revealed that Lola walked in on her and Consuelos having sex on their daughter’s 18th birthday.

“Thanks for ruining my birthday. And thanks for ruining my life,” Ripa recalled Lola yelling as she ran out of her parents’ bedroom in June 2019. “I used to see in color, and now everything is gray!”