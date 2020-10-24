Kelly Ripa spoke out about her husband Mark Consuelos‘ package after fans commented on a photo of the star in tight pants that appeared to show a large bulge.

The speculation began after the Live With Kelly and Ryan star, 50, shared a series of 10 Halloween photos of her family over the years on Friday, October 23. One of the pics showed the Riverdale star, 49, and pal Bruce Bozzi dressed as Jon Baker and Frank Poncherello, the motorcycle cops from the TV series CHiPS. Consuelos is wearing a tight uniform in the pic, with skintight pants that highlighted his nether regions.

“I know where Ponch keeps his gun,” one fan wrote. “Meow Mark,” another commented along with three fire emojis. “Lucky girl!”

“Your husband stuffed his pants,” another follower suggested.

“Full disclosure,” Consuelos commented on the pic. “I believe that’s definitely a shadow that’s causing that bulging effect.”

“Ummmmm baby are you seeing shadows?” Ripa replied to his comment.

“Pretty sure,” Consuelos added.

“Well is the shadow seeing anybody,” a fan asked.

The former All My Children costars, who wed in May 1996 and share three kids — Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17 — have a history of not holding back on social media, whether defending each other against internet trolls or spicing things up with a little online flirting.

While the longtime couple think it’s funny and their fans love the pair’s interactions, their kids aren’t quite so amused.

Back in February, Ripa joked about getting an “oil change” as a friend posed under her skirt. “Been there ..” Consuelos commented. Daughter Lola was not happy about the exchange. “Been there,” she wrote. “Absolutely repulsive.”

“Kelly and Mark have this infectious energy when they’re together that’s so upbeat and refreshing,” an insider told Us Weekly earlier this month as Ripa celebrated her 50th birthday earlier this month.

The couple have been having “cozy dates” and spending “good old-fashioned time” together amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has strengthened the bond between the couple and their kids.

“The family is close and although they have had struggles, they have never been in a better place,” the insider said, adding that the daytime host is feeling positive about her life after celebrating her milestone birthday. “Kelly has never been happier. She is in the best physical and mental shape of her life.”