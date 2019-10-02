Kelly Ripa’s Most Savage Social Media Clap Backs

Take that, trolls! Kelly Ripa is no stranger to clapping back at haters on her social media.

Whether it’s in defense of her body, her husband, Mark Consuelos, or her Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, Ryan Seacrest, the All My Children alum, 49, is always ready to shut down her critics with a savage jest.

In an interview with InStyle in November 2018, the Emmy winner explained her outlook on social media and why she isn’t afraid to respond to trolls on her Instagram.

“For me, I look at social media like I look at most parts of my life — it’s incredibly silly,” she said. “It’s an indulgence that I tend to have when I’m really either sitting in traffic, going to an airport, at the dentist, or when I have down time. When I clap back, I am very bored and I have time on my hands.”

Though the negativity doesn’t bother her, the Hope & Faith alum admitted that what does grind her gears is when insults at her are misspelled.

“I mean, people insult me all the time. I actually don’t take it personally,” she said. “My whole thing, I think it’s funny when people insult me and they can’t spell. So that’s the only time you’ll see me weighing in. That’s the only time because I’m like, if you’re going to insult somebody, have a basic basic basic handle on punctuation or spelling the word ‘too.’”

She added, “While insulting, try not to look like a stooge.”

Something else she’s confused by is when she notices that her critics block her before she even has a chance to respond.

“I have been blocked by trolls who insult me and preemptively block me, which I find really funny,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Did I get blocked by a troll?’ They want to say it and then they want to prevent me from responding.”

Though she’s known by some as the “Clapback Queen,” Ripa confessed that she didn’t know much about Instagram when she first made her account and had to ask her daughter, Lola, 18, for advice on how to use the platform.

“I was never very good at it to begin with,” she said. “Everybody I follow, I follow because my daughter showed me how to follow. You know initially, I really just started social media accounts to shut down fake accounts of me, because there were a lot. I had tons and tons, and when you don’t have your own account, then all of the fake accounts pop up. So I just started an account to shut down fake accounts.”

Ripa and Consuelos, 48, married in May 1996. Along with Lola, the couple share two sons: Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16.

Scroll through for Ripa’s most savage social media clap backs.