On the defense. Kelly Ripa took a break from her vacation to deliver a delicious comeback to a troll after they suggested her husband, Mark Consuelos, works out too much.

Ripa, 48, shared a steamy snap of Consuelos, also 48, to Instagram as he enjoyed some fun in the water during their time off from their busy schedules. The shot featured the smiling Riverdale star’s ripped, shirtless body and shoulder tattoo. “An actor prepares ……….. for the end of vacation,” she captioned the post.

Many were impressed by the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost’s picture, including the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna. The reality star, 55, simply replied, “Thank you Kelly” and added a flame emoji. City on a Hill star Jonathan Tucker, meanwhile, pleaded for Ripa to post “MORE OF THIS CONTENT PLEASE.”

Not all were impressed with the former soap actress’ recent photo, however. A troll dropped an accusatory comment directed at Ripa’s husband, as they claimed the actor needs to not make the gym a priority over his family.

“He spends a hell of a lot of his time working out should spend it with his wife and kids,” the person wrote, adding a crying face emoji.

Ripa was unamused by the troll’s feedback for Consuelos, and she responded to the commenter by informing them that her longtime love was on a family trip. “He’s on vacation WITH us,” she wrote. “He’s a multitasker.”

Ripa has had to handle trolls’ criticism of her marriage before. In September 2018, she clapped back at an Instagram commenter, who suggested the daytime host was “to [sic] old” to be with Consuelos. “You need to learn how to spell the word too sweetie. As in you’re too stupid to be with my young, handsome husband. Ps, he likes proper grammar as well you dope,” she wrote in response.

Then, at the TrevorLIVE New York Gala in June, Ripa explained how she enjoys challenging trolls who attack her on social media.

“I always say this, I counter-troll with love. I never really take it [seriously],” she said at the time. “I sometimes wish people could hear my voice as I’m saying it out loud. You don’t really have the proper context.”

Ripa continued by elaborating on her frequent interactions, adding: “I think I have the most clever trolls. I do. I think my trolls are amazingly clever and I will feed them. They deserve to be fed. We inspire each other.”

Ripa and Consuelos, who first met while working on All My Children, tied the knot in 1996. They share daughter Lola, 18, and sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16.

