Kelly Ripa is still the queen of clapbacks! The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost hit back at a troll who said she is too old for her husband, Mark Consuelos.

“He is so handsome but you need to go Kelly,” an Instagram user commented on Consuelos’ post on Saturday, September 22. “You look to old for him sorry but you do.”

Ripa was quick to clap back. “You need to learn how to spell the word too sweetie,” she replied. “As in you’re too stupid to be with my young, handsome husband. Ps, he likes proper grammar as well you dope.”

The troll apparently did not realize that Ripa and Consuelos are both 47 years old.

The couple, who have been married for 22 years, are no strangers to firing back at their critics. In March, an Instagram user commented that the Riverdale actor “tries to look taller” than his 5-foot-8 stature. The TV host perfectly responded, “He’s tall where it counts babe.”

Consuelos returned the favor later that month when some of his followers body-shamed Ripa for wearing a bikini. “I posted this pic of the [woman] I most admire. As a playful tribute to my wife who I’m proud of in endless ways,” he wrote at the time. “She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy diet is admirable and the benefits show. Yes she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come. If that offends you in some way, if it triggers you, or some other psychosis you’re suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it.”

It turns out that the All My Children alum is a bigger fan of trolling fans than her husband. “He hates it, but I love it,” she told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “I try not to even focus on that kind of stuff, but once in a while it’s fun because I’m from New Jersey, so I don’t take any of that too seriously. If someone gives me a hard time, I give them a hard time right back.”

Ripa and Consuelos share sons Michael, 21, and Joaquin, 15, and daughter Lola, 17.

