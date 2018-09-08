Don’t mess with Kelly Ripa! The talk show host took time out while walking the red carpet with her husband, Mark Consuelos, at Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary party in New York City on Friday, September 7, to talk to Us Weekly about her penchant for trolling her trolls on social media.

“He hates it but I love it,” the LIVE With Kelly and Ryan cohost, 47, told Us in reference to the Riverdale star, 47. “I try not to even focus on that kind of stuff, but once in a while it’s fun because I’m from New Jersey, so I don’t take any of that too seriously — if somebody gives me a hard time, I give them a hard time right back.”

Ripa has certainly been clapping back at negative commenters with plenty of zingers in recent months. In August, she spoke out after followers claimed she had undergone plastic surgery: “I’m gonna tell you right now. No nose job, and no veneers. I wouldn’t be sleeping in a retainer every night if I had. You guys do know how to make a girl feel special.”

She also slammed trolls in June who said she was “the only anchor with the whole summer off” from her talk show and that she didn’t “work that hard to begin with.”

“I’m not an anchor, I don’t have the whole summer off, and I work extremely hard. Anything else?” she responded.

Still, Ripa admits she can’t get to every naysayer. “It takes a lot of energy to follow every single comment,” she told Us. “I can barely follow them.”

