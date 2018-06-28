Don’t come for Kelly! After haters left shady comments on Kelly Ripa’s Instagram post trolling her for taking too many vacations, the talk show host set the record straight.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan star, 47, addressed her critics after catching wind of their concerns. “Kelly please explain what’s happening with Live… are they repeats? How is it prepaid? I’m so distraught, nothing to watch with my morning coffee,” one follower wrote on Wednesday, June 27. Added another: “She’s the only anchor with the whole summer off. She doesn’t work that hard to begin with.”

Ripa defensively quipped back, “I’m not an anchor, I don’t have the whole summer off, and I work extremely hard. Anything else?”

The All My Children alum is vacationing in Greece with husband Mark Consuelos and their children, Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 15. Her social media showdown took place in the comments of a sweet photo of Consuelos, 47, kissing her cheek as they enjoyed a sunset. Ripa also posted a charming picture of the Riverdale actor posing alongside Michael and Joaquin.

This is not the first time that Ripa has gone after her shamers. Back in March, the Hope & Faith actress clapped back at a critic who shaded Conseulos’ height.

“Too bad he’s short when he tries to look taller. It looks funny. Just be who you are,” a commenter wrote at the time. Ripa replied, “He’s tall where it counts babe.”

He returned the favor later that month when he addressed those who body-shamed a bikini-clad Ripa. “Yes she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come,” he wrote. “If that offends you in some way, if it triggers you, or some other psychosis you’re suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!