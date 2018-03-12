No time for haters. Kelly Ripa delivered a glorious clapback to an Instagram troll who called her husband, Mark Consuelos, short on Saturday, March 10.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host shared a picture of herself and the Riverdale actor on Instagram Friday, March 9. “#fbf 2008 That other time we got fancy,” she captioned the throwback red carpet post.

“Too bad he’s short when he tries to look taller. It looks funny. Just be who you are,” one commenter wrote.

Ripa wasn’t going to let that jab against her beloved slide. “He’s tall where it counts babe,” the 47-year-old quipped to the delight of other followers in the comments section.

Consuelos, 46, also chimed in. “Please tell me how it is I can try to look taller. I’m dying to know,” he wrote.

The couple clearly won’t be shaken by a little spat with a troll. They have been married for 21 years and share three children: Michael, 20, Lola, 16, and Joaquin, 15. “21 years of litness … I love you. Big!” Ripa captioned an Instagram post celebrating their anniversary in May 2017.

Ripa has been particularly adept at throwing shade lately. After she and Ryan Seacrest interviewed Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his new fiancée, Lauren Burnham, on Live With Kelly and Ryan Wednesday, March 7, the talk-show host slammed the pair on social media. “ You’re being generous,” she responded when a skeptical viewer commented of the reality TV couple, “I give them 100 days. Yikes” on the Live With Kelly and Ryan Instagram account.

