They’re his biggest fans! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos proved they’re parenting goals after visiting son Michael Consuelos on the set of Riverdale.

Ripa and Mark, both 47, shared twinning Instagram Story videos on Wednesday, August 22, of themselves surprising Michael at his trailer. “Hi,” the Pitch actor said after Michael opened the door looking startled. “It’s bring your parents to work day!”

Michael smirked at his dad and exclaimed, “Great.”

Earlier this month, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host and Mark congratulated their son on his casting as his his dad’s mini-me on the hit CW series’ third season. Michael will be stepping into the role of young Hiram Lodge, the town of Riverdale’s resident sinister businessman.

“Congratulations Michael on being cast as young Hiram Lodge on @thecwriverdalehowever,” Ripa wrote via Instagram on August 11, later joking, “@instasuelos and i would like to take this opportunity to remind you and your siblings that as your fiduciaries we are hereby entitled to 10% of all future earnings hereto wit, or something like that.”

The Nine Lives actor also praised his son. “Bucket list moment for Mom and Dad,” she wrote alongside an Instagram snapshot of himself and Michael. “Congrats to my son Michael on being cast as the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram.. We are so proud of you. Love you MJC.”

Us Weekly caught up with the Riverdale cast at San Diego Comic-Con in July where Mark recommended that Ripa join the show too. “Wouldn’t it be great?” he teased. “She could play a little saucy character. Hiram’s mistress or something like that.”

Riverdale season 3 premieres on the CW Wednesday, October 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

