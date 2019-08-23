



Time flies! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are feeling all the emotions as their daughter, Lola, starts college.

“#tbt 2001 from your christening to college,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan host, 48, captioned a Thursday, August 22, Instagram upload. “In the blink of an eye. I’m not crying. You’re crying. Actually Daddy’s sobbing.”

In the throwback photo, the ABC personality and the Riverdale star, 48, smiled down at their infant daughter.

The pair, who wed in 1996, celebrated Lola’s 18th birthday in June. “18 years ago I came up with the best Father’s Day present for @instasuelos,” Ripa captioned a slideshow of Instagram pics. “Happy Birthday @theyoungestyung we love you so much we actually punch ourselves in the face.”

The actor added with a post of his own: “Happy 18th LGC. You were the best Father’s Day gift ever. fly high and remember to keep your heels down.”

Lola’s milestone birthday came on the heels of her high school graduation. Earlier that same month, the journalist posted a photo of the teenager in a cap and gown, captioned, “The Graduate.”

Ripa and Consuelos welcomed their daughter in 2001 and also share sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16.

In November 2018, the New Jersey native told Us Weekly exclusively that her two eldest children are not big fans of their parent’s romance. “If there’s PDA, they are disgusted,” she told Us at the time. “And by PDA, I don’t mean … we’re making out. Like, if Mark gives me a kiss, they’re like, ‘Ugh, ugh!’ I mean, really, that’s the reaction. They’re disgusted.”

As for her youngest, he’s all for the lovey-dovey marriage. “He’s like, ‘Aw, that’s so nice,” Ripa explained to Us. “He’s still sweet.”

