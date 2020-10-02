More in love than ever! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ love for each other is contagious, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Kelly and Mark have this infectious energy when they’re together that’s just so upbeat and refreshing,” the insider says. “They love to entertain friends, although, like everyone, that’s been a little tough as of late.”

While the couple couldn’t celebrate Ripa’s 50th birthday with a big bash on Friday, October 2, they are still making sure she celebrates in style at some point, per the source.

“Eventually the plan is for a fancy birthday celebration, with lots of their famous friends getting together to clink a glass and toast Kelly’s special day,” the insider tells Us. “In the meantime, they’re having cozy dates and a good old-fashioned time – although Kelly’s still working her butt off because she wouldn’t have it any other way!”

While Consuelos is currently in Canada filming season 5 of Riverdale, he took to Instagram to send his wife of nearly 25 years some love.

“Happy birthday to my little ray of sunshine ☀️ I love you, sexy … ♥️♥️♥️,” he gushed alongside three photos of Ripa on Friday.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host replied, “Thank you baby wish we were together💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋.”

Ripa and Consuelos, who eloped in Las Vegas in May 1996, share three kids: sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 17, and daughter Lola, 19.

The pair’s middle child also took to Instagram to show Ripa some birthday love on Friday.

“50 has never looked this good ♡♡♡♡♡,” Lola wrote via Instagram Stories.

In the comments of her dad’s post, the teenager added, “So beautiful and perfect.”

Earlier this week, Lola and Ripa had a less friendly exchange on the social media platform as she warned her mother not to get any ideas from Gwyneth Paltrow’s nude birthday snap.

“You’ve been warned,” Lola texted Ripa on Monday, September 28.

The former soap star shared the funny exchange via Instagram, writing, “Conversations with my daughter ♥️🎁🎈🎉.”