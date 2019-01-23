Mark Consuelos knows how lucky he is to be married to Kelly Ripa. After 22 years together — 23 in May! — and three children, “I’m crazy about her,” he exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She’s an extremely patient and a tolerant woman, and I think that’s the true secret to our marriage.”

And since the Riverdale star, 47 and the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host, 48, have mastered all of these years together, they know what works for them. “Because she has to go to work early, I get up with her, I make her a cup of coffee and we talk,” the actor, who’s partnered with McCafé at Home, says. That also goes for when they’re apart. The All My Children alum adds: ”I like to hear from her, she likes to hear from me.”

However, everyday is still a lesson for the parents of Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 15. “I’m learning on the job,” he admits, adding, there aren’t any set rules they live by. “They’re more or less unsaid or unwritten.”

Watch the video above for more on Consuelos and Ripa’s secret to a long lasting marriage.

