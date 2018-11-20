Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are the true definition of #CouplesGoals — and after 22 years of marriage, their union is stronger than ever. Whether it’s supporting each other’s personal milestones or leaving flirty comments on one another’s social media, it’s obvious that the pair are just as attracted to each other nowadays as they were when they first met.

“We like each other, so that helps! But it wasn’t always so easy. In the early stages, it’s easy to let stuff burn out of control. You want to be right or you want to hear an apology. The stuff we used to argue over in our first year of marriage was like, ‘Are you going to breathe next to me?’ Those were inane fights!” the Live With Kelly and Ryan host, 48, exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. But, she admits, “I can’t picture my life without him.”

The lovebirds — who married in 1996 — have managed to find the secret formula to balancing their relationship and respective careers while simultaneously parenting children Joaquin, 21, Michael, 17, and Lola, 15. And while fans adore the way Ripa and Consuelos dote on another, that doesn’t mean their kids want to witness it! “My daughter and my older son are disgusted,” the Hope & Faith alum tells Us. “If Mark gives me a kiss, they’re like, ‘Ugh!’”

For more on how Ripa keeps her marriage to Consuelos sexy and strong, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

