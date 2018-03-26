Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will celebrate 22 years of marriage in May, but they’re still in the honeymoon phase.

The couple, who escaped snowy NYC for the tropics, have been treating Instagram followers to some steamy pics from their vacation.

“Sultry Sundays with the sexy one are my fave,” Consuelos, 46, captioned a photo of a string bikini-clad Ripa, 47, wading in the ocean on March 25. The “sexy one” herself liked the photo and then shared a snap of a shirtless Consuelos cooling off in the pool. “Comin up for air,” wrote the Live with Kelly and Ryan host. “#nofilter.”

She also shared a selfie of the Riverdale star lounging in a beach chair with the hashtag “#daddy.”*

Trolls be warned though: Ripa and Consuelos aren’t above clapping back. Earlier this month, when the mother of three Instagrammed a throwback of herself and Consuelos from 2008, one user remarked on the actor’s height.

“To bad he’s short when he tries to look taller. It looks funny. Just be who you are,” they wrote.

Because no one insults Ripa’s man, she responded: “He’s tall where it counts babe.” Added Consuelos, “Please tell me how it is I can try to look taller. I’m dying to know.”

Ripa and Consuelos, who met in the ‘90s while playing love interests on the ABC soap All My Children, are parents of Michael, 20, Lola, 16, and Joaquin, 15.

“I was drawn to Mark because he was positively an alpha male, and I didn’t think I would be drawn to that,” she told Elle in 2013. “But I just worship him.”

