Not a fan! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ 18-year-old daughter, Lola, jokingly bashed her parents’ romance after a NSFW Instagram exchange.

“Oil change,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, 49, captioned a Monday, February 10, Instagram video of herself lifting up the skirt of her black gown to reveal a friend posing beneath it.

When Lola saw via @commentsbycelebs that the Riverdale star, 48, had commented, “Been there,” she wrote, “Absolutely repulsive.”

The couple, who wed in 1996, also share sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16. While their youngest is OK with their PDA, Lola and her older brother want Ripa and Consuelos to keep it PG.

“So my daughter and my older son, if there’s PDA, they are disgusted. And by PDA I don’t mean … We’re not making out, but if there’s PDA, like, if Mark gives me a kiss, they’re like, ‘Ugh, ugh!’” the Daytime Emmy winner told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2018. “I mean, really, that’s the reaction. They’re disgusted!”

As for Joaquin, the New Jersey native went on to tell Us, “He’s like, ‘Aw, that’s so nice.’ He’s still sweet. They haven’t ruined him yet, the other two, but I know it’s coming. I’ve got, like, a year left and then he’ll be like, ‘Ew!’”

He still lives at home, while his older siblings attend New York University. Lola started in September, and Ripa told Us exclusively three months later that “she loves it.” The journalist added, “She’s got finals this week, so she’s a little stressed out.”

Ripa doesn’t want her daughter coming home when things get tough at school, she told Ryan Seacrest in September, explaining, “College is where you start establishing yourself as an independent person, so when your kid goes off to college and your kid stays local … if she feels homesick, I have to say to her, ‘You can’t come home. You have to work it out.’ I treat it [like long-distance]. I did the same thing for my son. ‘You’re going to have to figure it out.’”