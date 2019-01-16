It’s getting hot in here! Kelly Ripa flirted with husband Mark Consuelos on Instagram as the couple ogled the actor’s good looks.

“Where the wild things are…….” the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, 48, captioned a profile photo of Consuelos on Wednesday, January 16. “@thecwriverdale all new tonight 8/7central @thecw #daddy.” She also added fire and lip emojis.

The Riverdale star, 47, replied: “Thanks babe. That’s my good side …”

Ripa had another witty retort in store for her husband. “@instasuelos didn’t know there was another side…….” she commented.

The pair, who often keep their romance spicy via social media, will soon share the screen on the CW drama. Ripa announced in November 2018 that she will be playing Hiram Lodge’s (a.k.a. Consuelos) mistress on the series.

The Hope & Faith alum opened up exclusively to Us Weekly that same month about the key to her 22-year marriage. “We like each other, so that helps! But it wasn’t always so easy,” she explained. “In the early stages, it’s easy to let stuff burn out of control. You want to be right or you want to hear an apology. The stuff we used to argue over in our first year of marriage was like, ‘Are you going to breathe next to me?’ Those were inane fights.”

She added: “I can’t picture my life without him.”

Ripa also told Us that the duo’s children, Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 15, are split on their shows of affection. “So my daughter and my older son, if there’s PDA, they are disgusted. And by PDA I don’t mean … We’re not making out, but if there’s PDA, like, if Mark gives me a kiss, they’re like, ‘Ugh, ugh!’” she said of Lola and Michael. “I mean, really, that’s the reaction. They’re disgusted!”

However, the former All My Children costars’ youngest kid is on board. “He’s like, ‘Aw, that’s so nice.’ He’s still sweet,” she raved. “They haven’t ruined him yet, the other two, but I know it’s coming. I’ve got, like, a year left and then he’ll be like, ‘Ew!’”

