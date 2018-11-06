A dream come true! Kelly Ripa took to social media on Tuesday, November 6, to reveal that she’ll be joining her husband, Mark Consuelos, and son, Michael Consuelos, on the hit CW show Riverdale.

“It’s a family affair,” the 48-year-old morning talk show host captioned a sultry picture of herself on Instagram that shows her lounging in a large brown chair wearing a skintight black minidress.

“Hiram’s mistress,” she added, making a nod to Consuelos’ character, Hiram Lodge, on the show. “23 years of auditioning for a role i was born to play. Coming soon to the @thecwriverdale.”

Consuelos, 47, was quick to share his excitement, commenting, “Yes please.”

The CW confirmed Ripa’s role in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday.

“Kelly Ripa will guest star on Riverdale as MRS. MULWRAY: Confident and tough, she is Hiram Lodge’s alleged mistress,” the statement read. “She’s a beautiful, icy, femme fatale who gets caught up in a conspiracy that’s much bigger than she initially realized.”

The former Pitch actor — who wed Ripa in 1996 after the two met on the set of All My Children the previous year — opened up to Us in July about his dream of having his wife star alongside him on the drama series.

“Wouldn’t it be great? She could play a nice little saucy character,” Consuelos told Us at a San Diego Comic-Con event. “Hiram’s mistress or something like that?”

While fans of the family — and the show — wait to see Ripa take on the steamy role, they can tune into watch the couple’s 21-year-old son on the latest episode of Riverdale, which is set to air on Tuesday night.

Ripa and Consuelos even surprised their eldest child on set of the show in August in a hilarious set of Instagram Stories at the time, in which the Alpha House actor declared it “take your parents to work day.”

Riverdale airs on the CW Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Longeretta

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!