Nothing is off the table. Mark Consuelos offered some steamy confessions about his marriage — and sex life — with wife Kelly Ripa.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, June 6, Consuelos, 52, and fellow guest Rebecca Romjin played a game where they either agreed or disagreed with statements made by the host.

After Andy Cohen asked whether the Riverdale alum’s partner is “the hornier one” in his relationship, Consuelos flashed the disagree side and smiled. Later in the episode, the actor told Cohen, 55, that he likes to talk dirty in bed — but “only in Spanish.”

Consuelos and Ripa, 52, have surprised fans with their candid comments about their relationship over the years. After meeting on the set of All My Children in 1995, the couple eloped in Las Vegas one year later and went on to welcome three kids: Michael, now 25, Lola, now 21, and Joaquin, now 19.

Earlier this year, the actress recalled her “biggest complaint” about her marriage to Consuelos. “This is not recent because it definitely changed — but you used to be insanely jealous and that was a hard pill to swallow,” Ripa revealed on her “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast in March.

The New Jersey native said it was “very hard” to build a life with someone who was that jealous.

“It was our first week of marriage, because we didn’t take our honeymoon until later. You were working and I went to visit you in Boston. We went to this Italian restaurant and the waiter was, like, a very cute old man, he’s definitely in his 70s, if not 80s. He leaned down and he said, ‘And for the principessa?'” Ripa shared. “I thought it was so cute that this little old man called me a princess, and I looked at him and I gave him my order in a very smiley way. And he walked away and you picked a horrible fight.”

Consuelos, for his part, argued that his age played a role in the incident, saying, “I remember that. Look at age 25, I was pretty insane. But that jealousy thing definitely followed me for a while. I’m not jealous anymore.”

He continued: “It’s ugly. As ugly as it feels to the person who has to be on the receiving end of it, it’s such an ugly feeling inside. If this is any consolation, you know you’re being crazy. The jealous person knows that this is wrong and it’s ugly, but they can’t help it. I wanted to do some work on myself and that was one of the major things that I needed to work on because it was getting in the way.”

The pair have also offered a glimpse into their professional relationship after the Spain native became Ripa’s new Live cohost. Following Ryan Seacrest‘s decision to exit the show, Consuelos made his full-time debut alongside his wife in April.

“We figured that since we started our careers together, we might as well finish them together,” the duo, who have worked on several onscreen projects together over the years, exclusively told Us Weekly one month prior. “We figured the idea ‘what could possibly go wrong?’ is something we’d definitely like to explore. Now, we have the chance.”