Getting Real with the Housewives >Episode 61

Eileen Davidson: Watching ‘RHOBH’ Cast ‘Crucify’ Erika Jayne is ‘Uncomfortable’

By

Innocent until proven guilty. At least that is how former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Eileen Davidson looks at Erika Jayne’s legal woes.

Eileen, 62, revealed that she is not in favor of Erika’s costars questioning whether she knew of her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s legal problems.

“If she’s guilty or she’s not, that’s going to come out one way or the other, but I think it’s kind of ugly when everybody’s jumping on this bandwagon of wanting to crucify her or say she did it when we don’t know, we just don’t know,” Eileen told Us Weekly on the Friday, September 24, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “No matter how it looks, nobody really knows.”

Eileen Davidson and Erika Jayne. Rob Latour/Shutterstock; Matt Baron/Shutterstock

She added, “And when it comes out, I’m sure she’ll have to pay the price if she’s guilty. Until then, she’s a human being, and to watch her go through that and how it’s affecting her and how it’s affecting all the women is uncomfortable.”

Erika, 50, filed for divorce in November 2020 and one month later, she and Tom were accused of embezzling settlement funds intended for plane crash victims. The former lawyer’s firm has since been accused of giving Erika’s business more than $20 million in funds over the years. While Tom, 82, has been placed under conservatorship amid his battle with Alzheimer’s and his bankruptcy case, Erika has maintained that she didn’t know anything about his legal troubles.

The soap opera star and the Pretty Mess author starred together for two seasons on RHOBH until Eileen left in 2017.

Eileen is now starring in the Days of Our Lives spinoff, Days of Our Lives: Beyond SalemThe five-episode limited series is streaming on Peacock and has her teaming up with her former Days of Our Lives and RHOBH costar Lisa Rinna.

“We didn’t have a lot of time to mess around because it was shooting so, so quickly.” Eileen told Us of reuniting with Lisa, 58, on set. “While we were shooting, we were laughing about, you know, how that first season was for us.”

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is streaming on Peacock now.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

