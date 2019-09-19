



Like they never left. Lisa Vanderpump and Eileen Davidson may no longer be a part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, but they are still going at it.

The restaurateur, 59, took to Twitter on Thursday, September 19, to fire back after the soap opera actress, 60, called LVP’s abrupt exit from the Bravo reality series a “p–sy move.”

“Mmm @eileen_davidson,” Vanderpump tweeted. “At least I resigned, you weren’t honest about the fact that you were fired… Now that’s a p***y move as you call it.”

The Vanderpump Rules star initially tagged the wrong person in her tweet before correcting it. She then took another dig at Davidson, writing, “Ok got it…thought it was strange she only had a few followers…but then again…”

Vanderpump’s tweets came one day after the Young and the Restless mainstay’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she made the “p–sy move” comment. Davidson also said she believes that the SUR owner was more in the wrong than Dorit Kemsley in the show’s PuppyGate scandal.

Vanderpump announced in June — one day before the season 9 reunion taping — that she was quitting RHOBH after nine seasons.

“It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally,” she told Us at the time. “I had wonderful things happen this year: opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

Davidson, for her part, was a cast member from seasons 5 through 7. She announced her exit in July 2017.

“After a lot of careful thought, I’ve decided because of my crazy schedules at The Young and the Restless, as well as Days of Our Lives, it’s best for me and my family if I step away from being a Housewife for now,” she said in a statement at the time. “But you never know, I might be popping in from time to time just to see what the ladies are up to! Thanks for your love and support guys!”

