



made her return to Bravo on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen with plenty of shade toward Lisa Vanderpump.

The actress, 60, gave her opinions on the latest Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hot topics during a round of Spill on the Hills, a rapid-fire question game, on Tuesday, September 17.

Cohen, 51, asked Davidson for her “thoughts on LVP ditching the reunion and quitting the show,” and Davidson called it a “p –sy move.”

Vanderpump, 59, abruptly departed the series in June after being accused of leaking a negative story about Dorit Kemsley to the press.

Later on Tuesday’s WWHL, Cohen asked Davidson who was more wrong in the infamous PuppyGate scandal: Vanderpump or Kemsley. Davidson promptly replied, “Lisa Vanderpump.”

PuppyGate began off-camera prior to season 9 when Kemsley adopted her puppy Lucy from Vanderpump’s rescue foundation, Vanderpump Dogs. Kemsley gave the dog away to another home after she claimed Lucy bit her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, and their two kids, son Jagger, 5, and daughter Phoenix, 3. The new owner gave Lucy to a shelter, without Dorit’s knowledge. The season 9 premiere picked up with Vanderpump criticizing Dorit for not returning the pup to Vanderpump Dogs and spiraled into one of the biggest scandals in Housewives history.

Cohen also asked Davidson for her thoughts on Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards’ friendship. She said she didn’t see it lasting.

“I’ve seen so many things about that friendship,” Davidson replied, using air quotes around the word. ” I don’t know. I think it’s over.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Davidson discussed her Young and the Restless costar, the late Kristoff St. John.

“Every memory I have of Kristoff is positive,” she said. “He was just a darling human being, a lovely man.”

St. John died of hypertrophic heart failure in March. His son Julian died by suicide in November 2014. Cohen inquired whether Davidson was aware that St. John was struggling with the death of his son on set of the soap opera.

“We all did,” Davidson admitted. “His son committed suicide, so we were all aware he had a very difficult time handling that. It was a huge, huge thing in his life and he wore it on his sleeve. He was very open about it.”

Davidson joined RHOBH in 2014 but left the reality series in 2017. She made a cameo appearance in 2018. She has portrayed the role of Ashley on Young and the Restless from 1982 to 1988 followed by on-and-off appearances between 1999 and 2019.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!