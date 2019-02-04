Actor Kristoff St. John has died, the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to Us Weekly. He was 52 years old.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that one of the Young and the Restless star’s friends went to check on him at his home in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles on Sunday, February 3, and discovered his body. Police and paramedics were called, but St. John was pronounced dead at the scene. There was allegedly no sign of foul play.

St. John’s ex-wife, Mia St. John, seemingly confirmed the actor’s death on Monday, February 4. “THAT HOSPITAL KILLED OUR SON @TheArtofJulian THEN MY HUSBAND @kristoffstjohn1,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “THATS WHAT HAPPENED! THEY KILLED MY FAMILY.”

Kristoff lost his son, Julian, whom he shared with the professional boxer, to suicide in November 2014. Julian suffered from mental health problems for years and was receiving treatment at a facility in Long Beach, California, at the time he took his own life.

In May 2015, Radar Online reported that Kristoff and Mia filed a wrongful death lawsuit against La Casa Mental Health Hospital for allegedly failing to prevent Julian’s death. The lawsuit was settled out of court in July 2017, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Three years after his son’s suicide, the Christmas Cruise star was hospitalized after undergoing a psych evaluation. “To all of mi [sic] IG peeps. Thanks for throwing out a life preserver,” he wrote on Instagram in November 2017. “Words cannot express the gratitude that I feel to have so much love that you bathe me in…anoint me with…cloak me with. I am humbled.”

He continued: “Life is precious. I look forward to continuing this journey together with all of you…us. Because at the end of the day, at the magic hour, we are warmed with an all knowing presence of light and love. My heart beats to the music of our creation. You are an integral piece of my personal spiritual puzzle, as I hope I am to yours. I love you…forever. #gratitude #friends #life #journey #love #yr #cbs.”

Kristoff, who was best known for playing Neil Winters on The Young and the Restless since 1991, announced his engagement to Russian model Kseniya Mikhaleva in September 2018. He posted pictures of her diamond ring on Instagram at the time and simply wrote, “She said yes.”

Mikhaleva posted a photo of her late fiancé kissing her on the cheek on Monday. “How did it happen ??? How ??? Why did you leave so early ???? and left me alone,” she captioned the snapshot. “I can’t believe you were everything to me …. you were a loving father, a loving man…..how.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!