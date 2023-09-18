The soap opera world is mourning the death of actor Billy Miller.

Us Weekly confirmed that Miller died at the age of 43 on Friday, September 15, in Austin, Texas. His cause of death was not immediately shared, but his rep revealed Miller struggled with manic depression around the time of his death.

Several celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to Miller, who appeared on General Hospital, The Young and the Restless and All My Children over the years. “The daytime community mourns the loss of Billy Miller who graced Y&R with his talent for many years as Billy Abbott,” read a statement shared via The Young and the Restless’ official X page. “Our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.”

The social media account for The Bold and the Beautiful called Miller “a great man and a gifted actor” on Sunday, September 17: “Billy left an indelible mark on The Young and the Restless with his brilliant portrayal of Billy Abbott. He will be sorely missed.”

Scroll down to see more tributes to Miller: