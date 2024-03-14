General Hospital alum Robyn Bernard was found dead in California on Tuesday, March 12. She was 64.

The Riverside County Sheriff confirmed in a press release published on Wednesday, March 13, that Bernard’s body had been discovered in an “open field behind [a] business” in San Jacinto. Her death is currently under investigation by the local sheriff’s station.

TMZ reported that her autopsy had been scheduled for Wednesday, noting that “toxicology will take several weeks.” No further details have been released thus far.

Bernard was best known for playing the role of Terry Brock on General Hospital between 1984 to 1990. Her total run on the show spanned 145 episodes. Bernard’s character was an aspiring singer, who was later revealed to have a drinking problem. Her final episode showed her leaving the fictional town of Port Charles — where General Hospital is set — after signing a recording contract.

Other than General Hospital, Bernard was known for her role in the 1981 French film Diva. The late actress also appeared on TV shows like Simon & Simon, Whiz Kids, and The Facts of Life.

Bernard’s last acting role was in 2002’s Voices From the High School. She kept her life out of the public eye ahead of her sudden passing.

She is survived by her father, Jerry Wayne Bernard, along with sisters Crystal Bernard and Scarlett Bernard.

News of Bernard’s death comes months after soap star David Gail, who played Dr. Joe Scanlon on the General Hospital spinoff Port Charles, died earlier this year. Us Weekly confirmed on January 22 that Gail had died at age 58 following complications from sudden cardiac arrest.

“David will be remembered for his love of acting and his absolute passion and dedication to his friends and family,” a statement from the late actor’s publicist, Linda Brown, read, in part. “He possessed a unique quality that made everyone feel special in his presence.”

General Hospital has faced several tragedies within the past year. Actor Tyler Christopher — who played Nikolas Cassadine and Connor Bishop from 1996 to 2016 — died at age 50 in October 2023, his costar Maurice Benard announced at the time.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher,” he wrote in an Instagram statement at the time. “Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment.”

Christopher’s cause of death was listed as positional asphyxia due to acute alcohol intoxication, TMZ reported after obtaining a report from the Medical Examiner Office in January.