‘General Hospital’ Star Tyler Christopher’s Cause of Death Revealed

General Hospital star Tyler Christopher’s cause of death has been revealed after he died in October 2023 at the age of 50.

The actor’s cause of death was listed as positional asphyxia due to acute alcohol intoxication, according to a report from the Medical Examiner Office obtained by TMZ on Friday, January 26. Coronary artery atherosclerosis (plaque buildup in the arteries) was listed as a contributing condition.

Christopher suffocated to death due to the position he was in, which the coroner ruled was due to alcohol use. His death was ruled an accident.

