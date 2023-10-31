Days of Our Lives alum Tyler Christopher has died. He was 50.
Christopher’s former General Hospital costar Maurice Benard announced his death on Tuesday, October 31. “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher,” Benard, 60, wrote via an Instagram statement. “Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment.”
Benard, who plays Sonny Corinthos on the soap opera, recalled Christopher being a “truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed” on GH.
“[He] relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting,” Benard continued. “Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him.”
He concluded: “Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father.”
Christopher paved his way in Hollywood playing Nikolas Cassadine and Connor Bishop on General Hospital from 1996 to 2016. During that time, he was nominated for five Daytime Emmy Awards and won in 2016 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Christopher also memorably portrayed Stefan DiMera on Days of Our Lives from 2001 to 2019, which earned him another Daytime Emmy nomination.
The late actor’s other credits include playing Dan Whitehorse on The Lying Game and starring in Moon Crash, Thor: God of Thunder and 2023’s Ice Storm.
Earlier this year, Christopher was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication at an airport in California. Police responded in May to reports of a drunk male at the Burbank airport, according to Entertainment Weekly. Christopher was taken into custody after he was reportedly found sleeping on the terminal floor. He was later released and fined $250.
The incident was his second run-in with police in four years. Christopher was previously arrested in 2019 for public intoxication in Indiana.
Christopher was married to Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004. He tied the knot for a second time in 2008 with former ESPN reporter Brienne Pedigo. The pair reportedly divorced in 2021.
The Pretty Broken actor is survived by his and Pedigo’s two children, Greysun James and Boheme.
Us Weekly has reached out to Christopher’s rep for comment.