All My Children star Alec Musser’s cause of death has been revealed three days following his sudden passing.

Musser “died by suicide after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to a report from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office published on Tuesday, January 16. The report also confirmed that he died on Saturday, January 13.

Musser’s fiancée, Paige Press, confirmed his death at age 50 on Sunday, January 14.

“RIP to the love of my life,” she wrote at the time. “@alecmusser I will never stop loving you. My heart is so broken.”

In a second social media post, Press posted a photo of her diamond engagement ring.

“I am never taking off my ring,” she captioned the Instagram Story post. “[Alec], I love you forever.”

Per the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office report, Press “last knew him to be alive” on Friday, January 12 when “she had gone to bed.” Upon waking up the next morning, she found him “seated and slumped forward on the bathroom floor” before calling 911.

In his final Instagram post, shared on January 9, Musser shared a photo of himself surfing.

“Silhouette by Baja Winter twilight. 🌅,” he captioned the picture, which has since been flooded with tributes.

Press has continued to share memories of her late fiancé via Instagram Stories.

“Having @alecmusser favorite coffee this morning and reading through all of the heartfelt and kind messages and memories everyone has been sending me,” she captioned a post on Tuesday. “I appreciate all of you.”

Musser competed on season 2 of I Wanna Be a Soap Star in 2005. After winning the season, he nabbed a role on All My Children as Del Henry, replacing Winsor Harmon. Musser played the role from 2005 to 2007 before appearing on Rita Rocks, Desperate Housewives and Road to the Altar. He also nabbed a role in the 2010 comedy Grown-Ups, alongside Adam Sandler.

“I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone,” Sandler, 57, wrote in an Instagram tribute on Saturday following Musser’s passing. “Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.