Former soap star Alec Musser died on Friday, January 12. He was 50.

“RIP to the love of my life,” Musser’s fiancée, Paige Press, wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, January 14, sharing a photo of her 2023 vision board for their wedding plans. “@alecmusser I will never stop loving you. My heart is so broken.”

In a follow-up post, Press shared a snapshot of her solitaire diamond engagement ring. “I am never taking off my ring,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “[Alec], I love you forever.”

Press confirmed to TMZ several hours earlier that Musser had died at his home in Del Mar, California, on Friday. A cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Press recently joined Instagram to share several memories of the pair via her Stories.

“Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy,” she wrote in a second post. “You were the best fiancé I could of [sic] ever asked for. I don’t even think I can drive my G Wagon [SUV] anymore.”

Press and Musser had been together for over six years. They eventually got engaged and adopted a dog named Rue together.

“Rue will never stop loving you,” Press added in another social media tribute. “You were the best dog dad ever.”

Musser rose to fame in 2005 when he competed on I Wanna Be a Soap Star season 2, which he eventually won. His reality TV victory helped him land his All My Children role of Del Henry, replacing Winsor Harmon. He starred in the long-running soap from 2005 to 2007. Musser, a former Abercrombie & Fitch model, also appeared on Rita Rocks, Desperate Housewives and Road to the Altar. Musser also had a featured role in the 2010 movie Grown Ups, playing “Guy in the Water Park.”

“I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone,” Adam Sandler, who starred in and produced Grown Ups, wrote via Instagram on Saturday. “Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.”

Musser is survived by his family and Press. They debuted her engagement ring in July 2023.

“If you can’t beat, ‘em join em 🤡,” he wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a pic of the couple at a carnival. In a follow-up comment, Musser added, “Just to clarify the ring is old news. We did not get engaged at the fair 🤦🏼‍♂️.”