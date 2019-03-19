Kristoff St. John’s Cause of Death Revealed

Fans now have more answers in the death of Kristoff St. John. The Young and the Restless star’s death last month was due to heart disease, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 19.

The coroner’s report listed the cause of death as “hypertrophic heart disease” with “effects of ethanol” cited as another significant condition. The report also deemed the death accidental.

The 52-year-old was found dead in his home in the neighborhood of Woodland Hills on February 3. His death came more than four years after his son, Julian, died by suicide following treatment for mental health issues.

In November 2017, St. John opened up about his own mental health struggles after being hospitalized and undergoing a psych evaluation. “To all of mi [sic] IG peeps. Thanks for throwing out a life preserver,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Words cannot express the gratitude that I feel to have so much love that you bathe me in…anoint me with…cloak me with. I am humbled.”

He added: “Life is precious. I look forward to continuing this journey together with all of you…us. Because at the end of the day, at the magic hour, we are warmed with an all knowing presence of light and love. My heart beats to the music of our creation. You are an integral piece of my personal spiritual puzzle, as I hope I am to yours. I love you…forever. #gratitude #friends #life #journey #love #yr #cbs.”

The Roots alum is survived by fiancée Kseniya Mikhaleva, ex-wives Mia St. John and Allana Nadal and two children: Paris, his daughter with Mia, and Lola, his daughter with Nadal.

Mikhaleva, his fiancée since September 2018, shared a message of grief on Instagram following his death. “How did it happen ???” the Russian model wrote. “How ??? Why did you leave so early ???? and left me alone,” she captioned the snapshot. “I can’t believe you were everything to me …. you were a loving father, a loving man…..how.”

