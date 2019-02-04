Kristoff St. John’s Life in Pictures

Soap opera fans are mourning the loss of Kristoff St. John, who starred on The Young and the Restless since 1991. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, February 4, that the actor died at age 52.

Friends of St. John went to his Los Angeles-area home on Sunday, February 3, and found his body, law enforcement sources told TMZ. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and there was allegedly no sign of foul play.

The Daytime Emmy winner and ex-wife Mia St. John lost son Julian to suicide in 2014, and the couple later filed a wrongful death lawsuit against La Casa Mental Health Hospital the following year, according to Radar Online. The lawsuit was settled out of court in July 2017, per Entertainment Tonight, but after Kristoff’s death, Mia put the blame back on the treatment center.

“THAT HOSPITAL KILLED OUR SON @TheArtofJulian THEN MY HUSBAND @kristoffstjohn1,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Monday. “THATS WHAT HAPPENED! THEY KILLED MY FAMILY.”

The 10-time NAACP Image Award recipient sought psychiatric help in 2017. At the time, he thanked his Instagram followers for “throwing out a life preserver” and said he was “humbled” by the social media love.

“Life is precious,” he added at the time. “I look forward to continuing this journey together with all of you…us. Because at the end of the day, at the magic hour, we are warmed with an all knowing presence of light and love. My heart beats to the music of our creation. You are an integral piece of my personal spiritual puzzle, as I hope I am to yours. I love you…forever.”

As the details of Kristoff’s death are sorted out — and as tributes from the actor’s family and friends, including former costar Vivica A. Fox, pour in on social media — scroll down to see photos from his life and career.