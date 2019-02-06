Bidding daytime adieu. Kristoff St. John’s final episode of The Young and the Restless aired on Wednesday, February 6, three days after his death at age 52.

The actor’s character, Neil Winters, supported his son Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) at a music event during the episode. The dad also allowed Devon to lean on him as the latter opened up about suffering from anxiety following the death of his wife, Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan).

At the end of the hour, a title card read, “In loving memory of our dear friend Kristoff St. John.”

St. John played Neil on the CBS soap opera since 1991. His character was the father of Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil) and Devon as well as the father-in-law of Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard). The actor held his own as a core cast member after Shemar Moore and Victoria Rowell, who played his brother, Malcolm Winters, and late wife Drucilla Winters, respectively, left the series.

In recent years, Neil romanced Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) and launched a business with his two adult kids.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly that St. John died on Sunday, February 3. According to TMZ, a friend went to his home in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles to check on the Emmy winner and found his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene after police and paramedics arrived.

St. John’s son, Julian, died by suicide in November 2014. Three years later, the Christmas Cruise actor underwent a psych evaluation and was hospitalized. “Life is precious,” he wrote on Instagram in November 2017. “I look forward to continuing this journey together with all of you … us. Because at the end of the day, at the magic hour, we are warmed with an all knowing presence of light and love. My heart beats to the music of our creation. You are an integral piece of my personal spiritual puzzle, as I hope I am to yours. I love you … forever.”

An autopsy has been completed and a cause of death will be determined after toxicology results come in, according to The Blast.

Khalil, Rowell, Goddard, Moore, Eric Braeden, Sharon Case, Melody Thomas Scott and Kate Linder were among the castmates who paid tribute to St. John following his death.

He is survived by fiancée Kseniya Mikhaleva and his daughters from past relationships, Paris and Lola.

The Young and the Restless airs on CBS weekdays at 12:30 p.m. ET.

