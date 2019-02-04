Paying tribute. Viola Davis, Eric Braeden, Alice Hunter and more celebrities took to Twitter following the news of Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John’s death.

“The pain of grief and mental health should be addressed in the same realm as ‘physical’ ailments,” Davis tweeted on Monday, February 4, seemingly referring to St. John’s past struggle with his mental health. “No real words except….I hope you found peace. God bless those you loved who were left behind. With all my heart and empathy.”

Braeden, who has appeared on The Young and the Restless since 1980, shared a photo with his late costar. “My good friend and colleague, MY BROTHA, KRISTOFF ST.JOHN, passed away!!” he wrote. “No words right now!!”

My good friend and colleague, MY BROTHA, KRISTOFF ST.JOHN , passed away!! No words right now!! pic.twitter.com/um3RVtQYPh — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) February 4, 2019

Hunter, who portrays Kerry Johnson on the soap, also posted a tribute via Twitter: “My heart is with the family and loved ones of Kristoff St. John. Sending you strength and healing. May he be met with the comforting arms of his beloved son and may their gentle souls rest together for eternity.”

St. John played Neil Winters on The Young and the Restless for more than 25 years. CBS Daytime shared a statement via Twitter on Monday, calling his death “heartbreaking.”

“He was a very tautened actor and an even better person,” a joint statement from CBS Television Network and Sony Pictures Television reads. “For those of us who were for fortunate enough to work with him on The Young and the Restless for the last 27 years, he was a beloved friend whose smile and infectious laugh made every day on set a joy and made audiences love him. On behalf of Y&R cast and crew, CBS and Sony Pictures Television, we offer our heartfelt sympathy to his family and loved ones, especially his two daughters, Paris and Lola.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday that St. John passed away at the age of 52. According to The Blast, the actor’s autopsy has been completed and officials are waiting on a toxicology report to determine his cause of death.

St. John is survived by his fiancée, Kseniya Mikhaleva, and his daughters from past relationships, Paris and Lola. St. John’s son, Julian, whom he shared with ex-wife Mia St. John, died by suicide in November 2014. Following his son’s death, St. John was hospitalized after undergoing a psych evaluation in November 2017.

Scroll through to see more tributes to St. John:

No!!! This news has truly broken my heart. Kristoff was pure & so kind. I will never forget how wonderful he was to me and everyone else he came into contact with. He was just a good, good man. 💔 ‘Young & the Restless' Star Kristoff St. John Dead at 52 https://t.co/7JCE8WcXWN — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 4, 2019

Stunned and deeply saddened. Speechless. https://t.co/ZssqSHLApp — Kim Fields (@KimVFields) February 4, 2019

I cant do this justice; I think I’m still in shock. What are we all going to do without him? Without his talent, grace, kindness, wisdom, sincerity, humor, total command of whatever room he stepped into, on screen or off. This one is going to hurt. RIP, Kristoff. I’ll miss you. pic.twitter.com/zRjQNE4Hnu — Scott Clifton (@CliftonsNotes) February 4, 2019

So unbelievably heartbroken by the passing of my dear friend Kristoff St.John. I loved him so much! He was such a wonderful man! @kristoffstjohn1 I hope you are dancing with the angels… https://t.co/e7bOVTNAB2 — Adrienne Frantz (@adriennefrantz) February 4, 2019

Kristoff St. John was such a kind man and a very dear friend to me and so many at Y&R. My late husband Ron and Kristoff just adored each other too. He will be missed terribly. pic.twitter.com/9tQOpoRiNx — KATE LINDER (@KATELINDER) February 4, 2019

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!