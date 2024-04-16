Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards knows a thing or two about hitting the road for fun vacations. Weeks after celebrating spring break in Mexico with her daughters, the reality star attended the first weekend of the Coachella Music Festival. It’s safe to say that she’s been on the move.

During her travels, Richards made sure her luggage was packed with essentials to get her through so many fun-filled activities. Last month, she appeared on an Amazon Livestream with her daughter, Portia Umansky, where they dished on the must-have products for spring break. While they discussed skincare, beauty, and fashion staples, they also talked about accessories.

The reality star suggested her daughter show off the beach bag she “cannot be without” before the teen pulled out a $20 bag that’s available right now on Amazon. “I really like this one because it’s thick and it closes on the inside. I love that especially because you don’t want stuff falling in or out,” Umansky shared. According to Richards, the bag came in handy. “She [Portia] was the only one who brought the beach bag. She was the mommy yesterday. We all had to give her our stuff to carry.”

Get the Sightor Straw Beach Bag for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you’re jet-setting on a tropical vacation any time soon, you’ll want to stock up on the Sightor Straw Beach Bag. You’ll add a Bohemian flair every time you show up to the pool or the beach with this straw bag. It’s made of durable material and features a zipper closure that protects your belongings. That means you’ll spend less time trying to get sand out of your bag! Love that for Us.

The straw bag is spacious enough to hold tech items like an iPad along with essentials like sunscreen, glasses and a change of clothes. Plus the handle is big enough for you to hang a towel through the straps. This doesn’t have to be a designated beach bag. You can wear it with all of your vacay ensembles whether you’re going on a fun excursion or heading to a fancy beachside dinner.

Get the Sightor Straw Beach Bag for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

Amazon shoppers are equally impressed with this beach bag. “I took this to Mexico. It packed well, and the wrinkles from packing came out quickly. I used it for the beach, the pool, and for shopping. I received many compliments on it,” one five-star reviewer shared. Another customer agreed. “[I] bought these for my friend and me for our Mexico vacation. These were perfect for the pool or just walking around the resort,” the shopper wrote. “They packed well and we loved that they have the lining and zipper closure.”

Keep your goodies nice and secure during your next vacay with the help of this Kyle Richards-approved beach bag.

See it: Get the Sightor Straw Beach Bag for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 15, 2024, but are subject to change.