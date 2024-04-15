Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kyle Richards added the perfect pink pop to her Neon Carnival look.

The Real Housewives star was photographed at the invite-only Coachella afterparty on Saturday, April 13. She layered up with a black sweater over her Sublime tee, wearing blue jeans, a cowboy hat and cowboy boots. The pink pop? Her quilted Chanel purse!

If you search for Richards’ exact crossbody bag, you’ll only find it used on a select few sites — and for thousands of dollars. But we don’t need the exact bag to get this look! We can channel the vibe with this similar pick from Amazon instead!

Get the ER.Roulour Quilted Crossbody Bag (originally $50) on sale for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

With over 700 five-star ratings, fast shipping on Prime and a 20% discount, this Amazon pick is a no-brainer. Its hot pink PU leather shell features soft quilting, which is contrasted by the goldtone hardware of the zipper, turning lock and chain strap. Double up the strap to carry this piece as a shoulder bag or wear it long as a crossbody like Richards!

This purse features multiple compartments, allowing you to store all of your everyday belongings with ease. It’s big enough to fit a small tablet too! And if you’re not feeling the hot pink, this design comes in six other colors.

Think you might prefer a different type of closure? Another shape? Let’s find you your new fave. See seven other similar bags we spotted on our search below!

Shop more pink quilted purses we love:

Not your style? Explore more handbags and wallets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!