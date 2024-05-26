Get Selena Gomez’s Sleek Patent Leather Slingback Look for $80

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although we’re all about sandals during spring and summer here at Us, we know there are times when you need a sophisticated pair of pumps! Whether you’re attending a wedding or a baby shower, a heel can up the ante. Selena Gomez, known for starring in Wizards of Waverly Place and making hits like Naturally and Love You Like A Love Song, has a distinct, modern sartorial aesthetic.

Recently, on May 17, Gomez was spotted while attending the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. For the star-studded event, She went with an Oscar de la Renta tea-length dress, a Roger Vivier handbag and the most luxe black patent leather slingbacks. Her pumps definitely caught our attention. While we couldn’t find her slingbacks, we were able to find a similar pair on Amazon — and they’re only $80!

The Marc Fisher Women’s Hadya Pump is a neutral heel that will add some class to your upcoming summer attire. They feature leather uppers and have a synthetic rubber sole for support. We love this shoe because of its sharp pointed-toe silhouette and its height-defying heel.

Get the Marc Fisher Women’s Hadya Pump for $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of May 26, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style these heels, you could throw them on with a billowing dress that adds to their elevated feel. Or, you could rock these babies with a baggy, distressed pair of jeans and a button-down top for a Y2K yet contemporary outfit. Further, these heels come in 14 colors and have a 5 to 11 size range.

While reviewing and discussing these versatile slingbacks, a happy Amazon reviewer noted, “These are so easy to walk in. I sized up a half-size so my toes had more room. The slingback still fits perfectly. I have gotten so many compliments on them. Just ordered another pair!” Another reviewer gushed, “I have these shoes in a few colors now, and I love them! They are comfortable and so flattering on the feet. They are true to size for me.”

Additionally, summer is almost here, which means there are weddings and graduation parties galore. If you need a new pair of comfy and sleek heels — and want to channel Selena Gomez and her look — these Marc Fisher could help!

See it: Get the Marc Fisher Women’s Hadya Pump for $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of May 26, 2024, but may be subject to change.

